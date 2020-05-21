LEWISTON – Roland “Pop” Brousseau went home to be with Rita, his beloved wife of 62 years, and his son, Roliie, on May 15, 2020. He was born in Lewiston, the son of Silva and Simonne Brousseau. He graduated from Lewiston High School and married Rita Parise on June 22, 1957. Roland joined the National Guard and retired after 25 years and continued to stay in contact with his fellow Guardsmen. Roland apprenticed as a sheet metal worker and proudly worked as a “tin knocker” for over 40 years. He loved to share his stories of the work he did in mills, hospitals, and shops throughout his home state of Maine. Anyone who knew Pop, knew he was a perfectionist and was all about the measurements. He loved to supervise and spent many years training new apprentices in his trade. A good cigar, a game or two of cribbage, watching the Red Sox and Patriots were a few of his favorite things. Pop was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing, in particular bass fishing. He shared this passion with his children, Monique and Rollie and grandsons, Cameron and Brenden. There was nothing he enjoyed more than taking his boat out and fishing his favorite lakes. Pop had a quick wit, loved a good laugh and was never without a story. He will be remembered as always being ready to take on a project and to give a hand to someone in need. Roland is survived by his daughter, Monique and wife Heather, grandson Cameron and partner Andrea, grandson Brenden and step-granddaughter Celina and husband Josh. He also leaves his sisters, Lorriane Hart and husband Jim, Joline Landry and husband Ray and many nieces and nephews who he kept in touch with no matter the distance. He was predeceased by his parents, wife Rita, son Rollie, brothers Tony, Dick and Bob. Pop had several special people in his life, his fishing buddy of 30 years, Joe Klonoski, dear friend and breakfast partner, Carol Landry and confidant and wonderful neighbor Norma McDonough.The family would like to thank the staff at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, Dr. Radwan and Central Maine Neurosurgery and CMMC Critical Care for their excellent care and compassion during this difficult time. Messages of condolences can be sent to https://www.facebook.com/AffordableCremationSolution.A celebration of life will be held at a later time and date with interment at St. Peter’s Cementary. Arrangements by Affordable Cremation LLC. In lieu of cards and flowers, donations may be made to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice15 Strawberry AvenueLewiston, ME 04240

