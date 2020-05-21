Cathy Kastberg of Winthrop places a new American flag next to the gravestone of a veteran at Riverside Cemetery in Lewiston on Thursday. Volunteers will place nearly 7,500 new flags near veterans’ graves at the 13 cemeteries across Lewiston by Memorial Day. More than 24 volunteers helped at Riverside on Thursday, the most since the Knights of Columbus Council 106 started organizing the event 15 years ago, Ron Fournier said. Volunteers will place 4,000 American flags Saturday at St. Peter’s Cemetery. The L&A Veterans Council will organize Saturday’s event, which will begin at 10 a.m. at the St. Peter’s mausoleum. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Anna Wines, 3, of Bath holds an American flag while her family places new flags next to the gravestone of each veteran at Riverside Cemetery in Lewiston on Thursday.
Jeffrey Wade, 8, of Lewiston and his father, William Wade, place new American flags next to the gravestones of each veteran at Riverside Cemetery in Lewiston on Thursday. Jeffrey Wade is a Cub Scout in Pack 116. The second grader at Farwell Elementary School will use the time he spent volunteering Thursday for his Wolf Badge requirement.