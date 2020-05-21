STONEHAM — Evergreen Valley Inn today announced it has been awarded the RCI Hospitality designation by RCI, the worldwide leader in vacation exchange.

This award is presented to resorts that consistently deliver outstanding customer service and hospitality to vacationing RCI members. These resorts have attained high scores across the guest experience, from arrival to departure, as well as received high marks for providing an atmosphere of outstanding hospitality as judged by RCI Subscribing Member Comment Card scores.

Robert O’Shea, President of Evergreen expressed how proud he and his team are of the resort’s staff for all their hard work: “Our entire team is dedicated to ensuring guests’ stays are pleasant and memorable ones. We pride ourselves on going above and beyond to create unforgettable vacation experiences. We will continue to strive for this award in the coming years and are very proud and honored to be recognized by RCI.

“We are thrilled to recognize those who have attained this designation, and we are proud to be affiliated with Evergreen Valley Resort,” said Fiona Downing, senior vice president of global strategic growth for RCI. “As the worldwide leader in vacation exchange, RCI holds high standards for our affiliated resort properties and the RCI Resort Recognition Program helps set important standards to ensure these resorts consistently deliver fantastic vacation experiences to RCI subscribing members.”

