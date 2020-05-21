BIDDEFORD — The University of New England, with campuses in Biddeford, Portland and Tangier, Morocco, announces the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester. Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
Area students, by city/town:
Andover — Cassidy Smith.
Auburn — Dalton Canonico, Taylor Depot, Madison DeRosa, Markella Gammaitoni, Ashleigh Jackson, Corryn Lachance, Kelsey Teegan, Hyann Willey.
Bethel — Matthew Chiasson, Taylor Mason.
Denmark — Katherine Parker, Madeline Welch.
Dixfield — Gina Kubesh.
Durham — Gabriel Johnson, Anne Kelley, Alexa Koenig.
Fryeburg — Kallan Charest, Abigail Davis, Kristina LeBlanc.
Greene — Ashley Keenan, Paige Maheux.
Jay — Mallory Doiron.
Lewiston — Dacia Bail, Paige Clabby, Allison Frechette, Emily Gosselin, Heather Hannigan, Kaylyn Ritchie, Danielle Rock, Kassaundra Stacy, Nicole Walls.
Lisbon — Silas Crosby.
Lisbon Falls — Allison Bubar, Olivia Clark, Brittany Norman.
Mechanic Falls — Daniel Field.
Minot — Allison Kelly.
New Sharon — Kamy Pooler.
Oxford — Keisha Jackson.
Poland — Holly Young.
Rangeley — Kylie Collins.
Sabattus — Nicholas Aripez, Victoria Fitzpatrick, Brooke Surette.
Salem Township — Korin Griffin.
Turner — Danielle Allaire, Autumn Baker.
Wales — Leanna Parker Bair.
