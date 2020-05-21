BIDDEFORD — The University of New England, with campuses in Biddeford, Portland and Tangier, Morocco, announces the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester. Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

Area students, by city/town:

Andover — Cassidy Smith.

Auburn — Dalton Canonico, Taylor Depot, Madison DeRosa, Markella Gammaitoni, Ashleigh Jackson, Corryn Lachance, Kelsey Teegan, Hyann Willey.

Bethel — Matthew Chiasson, Taylor Mason.

Denmark — Katherine Parker, Madeline Welch.

Dixfield — Gina Kubesh.

Durham — Gabriel Johnson, Anne Kelley, Alexa Koenig.

Fryeburg — Kallan Charest, Abigail Davis, Kristina LeBlanc.

Greene — Ashley Keenan, Paige Maheux.

Jay — Mallory Doiron.

Lewiston — Dacia Bail, Paige Clabby, Allison Frechette, Emily Gosselin, Heather Hannigan, Kaylyn Ritchie, Danielle Rock, Kassaundra Stacy, Nicole Walls.

Lisbon — Silas Crosby.

Lisbon Falls — Allison Bubar, Olivia Clark, Brittany Norman.

Mechanic Falls — Daniel Field.

Minot — Allison Kelly.

New Sharon — Kamy Pooler.

Oxford — Keisha Jackson.

Poland — Holly Young.

Rangeley — Kylie Collins.

Sabattus — Nicholas Aripez, Victoria Fitzpatrick, Brooke Surette.

Salem Township — Korin Griffin.

Turner — Danielle Allaire, Autumn Baker.

Wales — Leanna Parker Bair.

