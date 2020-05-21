Joshua Bradley honored at Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE, Pennsylvania — Wilkes University student Joshua Bradley of South Paris was honored with the the Pi Sigma Alpha Award in political science. Bradley was recognized as part of the University’s annual academic awards for graduating seniors presented on May 15.

Bradley is a double major in political science and international relations. He has compiled an outstanding academic record while also serving widely. He was both a resident adviser and admissions ambassador. His other service activities have included being a conversation partner for Panamanian students, WCLH radio host, bystander intervention trainer, member of the president’s Student Advisory Council and member of the Model UN. He held offices with the Wilkes political society and UNICEF.

He plans to attend Georgetown University for a master’s degree in applied intelligence with a focus on homeland security.

Amanda Hays graduates from Ohio Wesleyan

DELAWARE, Ohio — Amanda Hays of Winthrop graduated summa cum laude this spring from Ohio Wesleyan University. Hays earned a bachelor of arts degree. She majored in history and pre-law.

The university was unable to hold a ceremony on campus and has recognized Hays and classmates with a “Celebrating the Ohio Wesleyan Class of 2020” video available on its YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/OhioWesleyanU.

Robert Link of earns doctor of medicine degree

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Robert Link of Auburn was among the 229 graduates as Northeast Ohio Medical University honored its future physicians, pharmacists, medical researchers and other professionals as part of the university’s 40th graduating class. The celebration was held Saturday, May 2, and was streamed live for public viewing via the University’s mediasite.

David Rich to graduate from SUNY Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York — David Rich of Norway is set to graduate magna cum laude from State University of New York Potsdam with both a bachelor of arts and bachelor of science degree in archaeological studies and business administration.

SUNY Potsdam will recognize Rich and the nearly 900 candidates for graduation with a special virtual commencement celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23.

« Previous

Next »