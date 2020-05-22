AUGUSTA — The USDA will make direct cash payments to U.S. dairy and livestock producers from funds available from the CARES Act, CFAP and the Commodity Credit Corp.

Producers can apply for assistance beginning on May 26. Additional information and application forms can be found at: farmers.gov.cfap. Producers will apply through their local FSA office.

Documentation to support the application and certification may be requested.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 28.

Maine USDA/FSA service centers are located in:

Farmington: Gary Raymond, 207-778-2788, ext. 2; email: [email protected]

Lewiston: 207-753-9400, ext. 2.

South Paris: Marcia Hall, 207-743-5789, ext. 2; email: [email protected]

