Catholic Charities of Maine awarded grant

ELLSWORTH — In its first year of grantmaking, the Maine Community Foundation’s Start Up/Scale Up Grant Program is providing $200,000 to 10 Maine nonprofit organizations that are helping new ventures start and grow through shared workspaces and incubator and accelerator programs.

Catholic Charities of Maine in Lewiston was chosen for a grant to create a makerspace that will develop skilled immigrant textile workers through onsite textile businesses from contract work for manufacturers.

The next deadline for applications is April 1, 2021. For application and guidelines, visit www.mainecf.org. Questions about the grant program should be directed to Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at [email protected] or 207-412-0839.

