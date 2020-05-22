Stephanie Tibbetts gains award

RANDOLPH CENTER, Vermont — Vermont Tech announces that Stephanie Tibbetts of Lovell has been recognized for the E.H. Jones Award for greatest all-around academic development in an agricultural program. Tibbetts is a student in the Vermont Tech dairy farm management program.

Hanna Jordan inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — Hanna Jordan of Lisbon Falls was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Jordan was initiated at the University of Southern Maine.

Jordan is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Oliyshia Carrow named to dean’s list

GREENVILLE, South Carolina — Oliyshia Carrow, a freshman elementary education major from Lewiston, was among over 850 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2020 dean’s list.

The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

