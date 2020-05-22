CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The Carrabassett Valley Public Library is announcing a stage 1 reopening of certain services, meeting state guidelines, beginning with offering curbside delivery starting May 19. The library building will remain closed to the public until it is deemed safe to reopen. The health and safety of our community is our first priority. Thank you for your patience.

Members can search the online catalog, call, or email requests to Library Director, Andrea DeBiase. Items will be packaged taking into consideration health and safety protocols. We will arrange for your items to be picked up within a certain timeframe in front of the library, or delivered to your car if you prefer. A touch-free drop box will be available for returns. People will not be allowed to take anything from this return bin because these items will need to be quarantined and disinfected before being checked back in for circulation. Please remember social distancing measures.

Patrons should keep in mind that borrowing materials is “at your own risk.” We can’t wait to reconnect with our community! Please find the CV Library’s contact information below. CV Public Library online Public Access Catalog: https://opac.libraryworld.com/opac/home.php Email: [email protected] or phone: 237-3535.

« Previous

filed under: