FARMINGTON — Farmington will hold different Memorial Day services this year on Monday, May 25.

Veterans and their service must be remembered even in a pandemic. Roderick Crosby American Legion Post 28 has announced this years events are downsized due to COVID-19 restrictions. Veterans, Legionnaires, auxiliary, and the public can attend, but should wear masks and MUST maintain the one fathom (6 feet) social distance.

10 a.m. World War I Monument near Belcher Rd. and Boxshop Hill. Legion Color Guard will present colors and a wreath will be laid after a few words by chaplain and/or other Veteran. Bugler Paul Harnden will play taps.

10:30 a.m. Meeting House Park and Founders Cemetery (behind Courthouse). Color Guard will present the colors, then three wreaths will be laid at World War II, Civil war, and Modern Wars monuments in the Park, and one wreath in the cemetery. Chaplain will lead prayers and any Veteran is welcome to speak.

Bugler Paul Harnden will play taps.

11:15 a.m. Legion Hall, corner of High and Middle St. One to several Legionnaires and Veterans will place a wreath on the Post monument.

