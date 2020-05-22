Veteran Town Councilor Nick Konstantoulakis has resigned.

In his letter, Konstantoulakis wrote that the decision was reached “after a great deal of thought.”

“I will not seek nor will I accept any seat on any department of our town,” he wrote in the four-sentence resignation.

He added a quote by President Harry Truman, which said, “If you are not part of the solution, then you are part of the problem.”

Town Manager Zakk Maher said it is too late to complete the nomination papers in time for the July election. Instead of an election, the Town Council will decide at its June meeting when to appoint his replacement.

“Councilor Konstantoulakis was a pleasure to work with,” Maher said. “Unfortunately his role as director of the Sanitary District posed innate conflicts of interest. I look forward to continuing our work together as the town and Sanitary District work closely to provide utility services for our residents.”

Konstantoulakis was one of four councilors who attempted to oust Maher last year. Konstantoulakis was later subject to a recall vote by residents, but that effort failed because not enough people voted in the recall election.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: