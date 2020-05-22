TURNER — Maine School Administrative District 52 directors adopted a final proposed budget Thursday night, hitting the goal of a 0% tax impact and shaving more than $600,000 off the original proposal.

Superintendent Kimberly Brandt said the new $28,791,127 proposed budget for 2020-21 cut one proposed instructional coach each for Leeds and Greene schools as well as one bus monitor.

She said the board also opted to remove the fields project “with the intent of revisiting this needed work in the future.”

The budget retained four new elementary teachers — sixth grade at Turner Elementary School, fourth and fifth grades at Greene Central School and one special education teacher at Leeds Central School — along with one educational technician, the equivalent of one full-time assistant principal and one bus monitor.

“The board took action to use pandemic savings toward reducing tax impact to the communities by putting an additional $100,000 toward carry-forward for a total of $405,000 carry-forward and by allowing the district to purchase much needed playground equipment and safety items that will also serve as a match for (a district grant),” Brandt said.

She said she appreciated the administrative team’s work on the budget as well as “our board’s support of our most critical needs, particularly in light of the pandemic and the increased needs our students will have next year.”

The budget validation referendum is set for July 14.

