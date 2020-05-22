AUBURN – Gerald L. Poussard, 82, of Lewiston passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn with his loving family by his side. He was born on July 24, 1937, son of the late Valere & Evelyn (Martin) Poussard.Gerry grew up in Lewiston and attended Holy Cross School. He worked in local shoe shops as a leather boy and cutter at Koss Shoe and then at Songo Shoe, where he learned the trade of Sewing Machine Mechanic, he also worked at Crest Shoe, Supreme Slippers and Pamco Shoe.On April 23, 1960 Gerry married the love of his life, Lillian Rioux, and together they raised three beautiful caring and loving daughters.Gerry was very musical, he taught himself how to play the harmonica at eleven years old and then later in life learned how to play guitar and keyboard. He entertained at local nursing homes and also performed at the Franco American Festival for many years with Lorraine Ouellette, Bob Laflamme, and Maurice and Marie Pelletier. Maurice and Gerry were quite the duo with Maurice on the fiddle and Gerry on the guitar and harmonica. He also played with the Silvertones with Paul and Gil Farrell, Aliette Couturier, Norman Perrin and Maurice Pelletier.Gerry was also a pretty good auto mechanic and restored a 1969 Chevy Truck with the help of his ex son-in-law, Dan Allaire. He enjoyed bringing his truck to car shows and cruise nights.Gerry will be deeply missed by so many. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Lillian Poussard of Lewiston; his three daughters, Jeannine Poussard of Sabattus, Claire Mason and her husband Bill of Hebron, Janice Farrin and her husband Skip of Minot; two grandsons who were very special to “Pepere”, Craig Allaire and Chad Farrin. He also leaves behind his sisters, Jeannine Tardiff and her husband Gerry, Evelyn Martel and her husband Richard, Joycelyn Plourde, also in-laws Raymond Landry, Lorraine Boilard, Pat and Larry Perron and Jerry and Mona Rioux. Gerry is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his godchildren Tina Penney, Pauline Perron, Lori Gagne and Dr. Charles Landry.Gerry was predeceased by his brothers Paul and his wife Monique, Maurice Poussard, his sister Claudette Landry, and also his special friend and brother-in-law Maurice Laplante.A very special thank you to his special neighbors, John and Shari Gosselin and Lou and Connie Clavet. A very special thank you to Dr. Raymond Tardif who was very supportive and caring. Also, a special thank you to Pine Tree Health Care, Dr. Amy Wells and Andy at CVS Pharmacy in Lewiston, and caregiver Claudette Dionne.A mass will be celebrated in the near future. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Funeral Home in Lewiston.