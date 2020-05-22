May 22, 2019: Initial test results of Maine wastewater treatment plant sludge reveal the presence of chemicals that are raising health concerns nationwide.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is gathering the information as part of new testing requirements for three types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly called “forever chemicals” or PFAS.

PFAS are used to make nonstick cookware, firefighting foam and many other products, and have been linked to immune system disorders and certain cancers, among other impacts.

The testing begins after fields at a sludge-fertilized dairy farm in Arundel are found to be tainted heavily with PFAS, giving rise to worries that many other agricultural sites in Maine might have similar problems.

