REGION – Center Director, Michael Camire is excited to announce the launch of the Penobscot Job Corps Centers Distance Learning program. The Distance Learning program officially launched May 11, 2020.

Opening in March 1980, Penobscot Job Corps Center has been serving students ages 16–24 for 40 years. Penobscot Job Corps offers students free career technical training, high school diploma programs, and job placement assistance and is open to both residential and non-residential students. The Center is excited to announce that their new program, Advanced Marine Pipefitting, began in April 2020, and it is the only one of its kind in the country! The Penobscot Job Corps Center continues to offer Carpentry, Welding, CNA, CMA, Culinary Arts, and Advanced Baking & Pastry.

For the first time ever, Penobscot Job Corps is able to offer distance learning through Virtual Classroom technology. Job Corps Instructors are able to create classes, distribute and grade assignments, and give feedback all from this platform. Students are able to continue to make progress towards their high school diploma programs, career technical training, receive personal and career counseling, and take advantage of job placement assistance remotely.

Penobscot Job Corps is located at 1375 Union Street, Bangor, ME 04401. If you are interested in more information about Penobscot Job Corps Center, please call (207) 561-8516 or visit https://penobscot.jobcorps.gov.

