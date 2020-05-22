 

Tom Saviello of Wilton, left, reads the words to taps at the Memorial Day service at Meeting House Park in Farmington on Monday while the Color Guard from Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 in Farmington stands at attention. From left are Robert Hallman, Rick Bowen, Joe Paradis and Matthew Smith. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Members of Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 participate in a Memorial Day service at the World War I Memorial Arch in Farmington. From left are Joe Paradis, Tim Callahan (saluting), Rick Bowen and Robert Hallman, and Paul Harnden playing taps in the background. Also participating were Chaplain Langdon Adams, Post 28 Commander and Color Guard member Matthew Smith. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

