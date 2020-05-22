AUBURN — With the Coronavirus pandemic going on its third month, the increase in the delivery volume and stops for UPS drivers is up significantly. Drivers typically work 10-14 hours each day. It’s a very demanding job on a normal basis, but with the increased work and the Coronavirus situation, it is more difficult and stressful.

Over the past few weeks, many UPS locations were setting up “Thank You” days at their facilities so Damon Currier, a manager at the Auburn center decided to do the same .

“I loved the idea of thanking the drivers for what they are doing every day. As the dispatch supervisor for the Auburn facility, I knew that I was mentally exhausted. The drivers must be mentally and physically exhausted. I was working long days as well… 12 plus hours a day but I enlisted the help of Angie Merrill, a part time Supervisor at the Auburn facility. She thought it was a great idea and got some help from other part time Supervisors. We decided to invite family and friends to come to the Auburn facility on Friday morning after the drivers have gone into the building for work. The families would park in an empty field across from the building with an OK from the Auburn / Lewiston Airport that owns the property where families would line the street as the drivers come out of the building to start their delivery routes. These families are seeing their UPS driver come home at 9, 10 or even 11 o’clock at night after work, exhausted. Many of these families have kids that don’t see their UPS Mom or Dad because they come home after they have gone to bed. All the stress of the Coronavirus is affecting everyone in one way or another and this was a chance to let them know how much everyone appreciates their efforts.” said Currier.

To put things into perspective, according to Currier, last week the average delivery volume was 26,500 packages per day, up 62% from last year.

Stops were 14,100 per day up 71% from last year. Drivers were at 104 per day up from 86 last year.

Stops per driver per day were at 149 last week, compared to 109 last year. Each driver has 40 stops more per day than last year.

Each driver on average can do 14-15 stops per hour.

The UPS employees have stepped up when needed, primarily during the holiday rushes. However, this volume sparked by the coronavirus pandemic exceeds all benchmarks and continues to grow.

