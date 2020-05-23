AUBURN – Lawrence “Larry” Duval, 92, a lifelong resident of Jay, passed away, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn with his family at his side. He was born Feb. 4, 1928 in Chisholm, the son of Neree and Yvonne (Deschaies) Duval.Larry was a 1947 graduate of Jay High School and received his degree in business from Bliss Business College in Lewiston in 1950. On August 28, 1950 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, he married his wife of 69 years, Louise Breton of Jay.Lawrence worked at Norrwock Shoe Company in Jay as an office manager and later as assistant plant manager until accepting a position from Forster Manufacturing as mill manager at the Mattawamkeag plant and later as division manager in the Wilton plant. He later went into business and bought Meadow Lanes Bowling Center in East Wilton, now owned by his son Scott. He was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, a member of the Knights of Columbus and former member of Wilson Lake Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling and selling real estate.He is survived by his wife, Louise Duval of Jay; sons, Dennis Duval and wife Lisa of China, Scott Duval and wife Valerie of Wilton, and Kevin Duval of Bath; eight grandchildren; his sister, Cecile “Elaine” Kalman of Miami, Fla., and brother-in-law Richard Breton of Roxbury. He was predeceased by his parents and his son, Ronald Duval. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park St., Livermore Falls, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

