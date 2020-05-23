MERCED Calif. – Paul Fillion, 73, of Merced, Calif. passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 in California following a short illness, his family by his side. He was born in Lewiston, the son of Anatole and Jeannette Fillion. Educated in Lewiston schools and worked in Lewiston and California for many years in flooring. Retired from the Merced hospital where he worked in maintenance.His hobbies were working with wood, watching old cowboy movies and puttering around the house.He is survived by his daughter, Cindy and her husband Peter Griffin of Randolph, a son, Tomas Fillion of Napa, Calif.; a brother, Robert Fillion of Merced, Calif., a sister, Nancy Bryant of Minot; seven stepchildren; six grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Judy; and a brother, Richard Fillion.He will surely be missed by his loved ones.

« Previous