AUBURN – Tina Marie Marquis, 48, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born May 18, 1971 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston to Bernadette and Paul Marquis, she not only graduated from Lewiston High School in the Class of 1989, but she did so with an infant daughter.In Tina’s later years, she worked as a Personal Care Assistant for Tender Touch, Inc in Minot. She also worked as a bartender at the Eagles Club in Lewiston, where she was loved by so many.Tina enjoyed painting with her mother, as well as making anyone that she could laugh. She loved to laugh, and would do so until she snorted, which everyone loved. She loved to read books and write poems. She spent as much time as she could with her granddaughters. She also loved animals and adored her cats. She loved to give nicknames to people, especially those that she loved. She also ‘adopted’ many of her daughters’ friends as her own.Tina is survived by her mother, Bernadette (Bernie) of Lewiston; her daughters Danielle and her husband Mike of Manchester, NH,Tiffany and her fiancé Brandon, of Auburn; Stepson Justin, of Jay; and stepdaughter Rebecca of Auburn; granddaughters Riley and Allison of Auburn, and Piper of Manchester, NH; her sister Monique and husband Marcel of Poland, her brother Norm and wife Norma of Lewiston; her best friend Chris of Lewiston; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, and friends.Tina is predeceased by her father, Paul.There will be no funeral services at this time due to social distancing laws. Cards may be sent to PO Box 3161 Auburn, ME 04212

