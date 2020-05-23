DURHAM — Maine State Police are asking for the public’s help to track a driver accused to hitting a teenage girl who was riding a bicycle before driving off.

The incident happened on Shiloh Road in Durham around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the girls were riding when a white Jeep SUV with white lettering on the back appeared to lose control while approaching the teens.

The Jeep struck one of the girls’ bicycles, causing her to fall and injure her ankle.

Photos provide by state police show the bicycle’s mangled tires.

A woman driving the Jeep slowed and backed up to check on the girl without seeing if further assistance was required before driving off.

Maine State Police are trying to contact the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Burke at 207-624-7022.

