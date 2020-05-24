If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at: https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/
We had very few people correctly identify last week’s mystery photo of the bell and weathervane on the top of the Lisbon Falls Fire Company on Main Street in downtown Lisbon Falls. Our winner, David Linehan, of Lewiston said that he has driven past it many times and recognized it immediately when he opened up the paper on Sunday.
