GRAY – Arthur L. St. Cyr passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on May 16, 2020 after a short, courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born on April 10, 1955 in Westbrook, to Roland and Doris St. Cyr.He was an employee for the Public Works Department of Gray for 21 years. The last few weeks we realized how many lives he impacted by the many thoughtful phone calls and visitors he received. The family would like to give special thanks to the Public Works crew that looked after “Artie” recently while he was ill.He enjoyed tinkering on his ancient machinery, watching Nascar, and always looked forward to his many trips to camp up north.He was predeceased by his parents; and his father-in-law, Dale Maxwell.He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Colleen “Camie” St. Cyr; mother-in-law, Patrcicia Maxwell; seven sisters, Jeanette (husband Lou) Rossi, Yvonne Richards, Jean (husband Steve) Jones, Lucy (husband Jimmy) Sorensen, Rose (husband Steve) Harriman, Theresa Berry, Germaine (husband Bruce) Morabito, three brothers, Ray St. Cyr, Phil St. Cyr, Fred St. Cyr, sisters-in-law, Cindy (husband Tom) Emmertz, Candace (husband Paul) Thompson, Carla (husband Bobby) Babb; children, Kayla Merrill (husband Tony), Taunya Brown (husband Rob), Travis Wing (wife Lisa), Kimberly Crisp (husband Eric), and Shelly Deckard; 11 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews.The family would like to thank the staff at MMP Oncology, especially Dr. Vatche Tchekmedyian for the amazing, compassionate care. Final arrangements will be made at a later date. Art will always be remembered for his willingness to help anyone who needed it. In memory of Art, donations could be made to the Gray Fire and Rescue.

