SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. – Jeannine Gloria (Martineau) Maliar, 91, of South Windsor, Conn. passed away peacefully on Monday May 18, 2020. She was born in Rumford on March 12, 1929 and as a young girl, moved to Lewiston with her mother, Helen (Poirier) Martineau and her sister, Irene (Martineau) Gosselin, following her father’s untimely passing.There, Jeannine’s mother re-married Joseph “Joe” Martineau and welcomed half-brothers, Roger and Gordon Martineau, now deceased. In October of 2015, Jeannine lost her beloved husband Robert “Bob” O. Maliar of 67 years. She and Bob moved to Windsor in 1967 where they raised their growing family. Many years later, Bob and Jeannine retired to Florida where they lived for 17 years, returning to Windsor in 2005.Jeannine leaves her sister, Irene (Martineau) Gosselin of Exton Senior Living, Exton, Pa.; her daughter, Kathleen D. Nothe and her husband Phillip of Monson, Mass., her daughter, Nancy M. O’Malley of Manchester, her sons, David F. Maliar and Douglas R. Maliar, both of Windsor, Conn. and Douglas’ girlfriend Shelley Gorman of Sutton, Mass. Jeannine also leaves seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. As a younger woman, Jeannine enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling, hosting family gatherings, and cheering on the UCONN Women’s Basketball team. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her distinctive laugh, and her strong and resilient spirit. Her family would like to thank the staffs at Brookdale Senior Living, Touchpoints at Bloomfield, and St. Francis Hospital for their care and compassion these last many weeks. A memorial mass will be held for Jeannine at a later date at St. Joseph’s Church. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Robert at Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Carmon Funeral Home of Windsor, Conn. has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit http://www.carmonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jeannine’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

