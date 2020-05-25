100 Years Ago: 1920

Nine year-old Donald Delehanty of Holland Street, Lewiston, is proud of the results of a fishing tirip at Lake Auburn—and with good reason. Donald caught (three salmon, each of which weighed nearly a pound each.)

50 Years Ago: 1970

The new Maine Dairy Princess will be crowned tonight in ceremonies scheduled at the Holiday Inn in Auburn with 13 young women competing for the title. Miss Glenna Mae Torrey, 17, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glean W. Torrey, a Poland dairy farmer. She is a senior at ELHS and plans to study the Maine Medical Center, Portland, to become an X-ray technician. Miss Torrey is five feet six inches tall and has brown hair and eyes. Her hobbies are skiing and swimming and she is sponsored in the contest by Excelsior Grange of Poland.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Larry Marcoux of the Lewiston-Auburn Area Council of Transition will present a program for parents on “How To Be Your Child’s Best Advocate” today from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at a Lunch ‘n Learn program at the Hillview Resource Canter, Lewiston Housing Authority. The program will focus on the public school experience. Of special importance will be the laws and regulations that protect parents and children, especially the Pupil Evaluation Team process and the Individualized Education Program’ For those who can stay a light lunch will be offered. Those attending for the first time should call Reta K. Herrick, family self-sufficiency coordinator.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: