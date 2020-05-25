WOODSTOCK – Several fire departments knocked down a brush fire at the end of Curtis Hill Road Monday evening, according to Fire Chief Kyle Hopps.

The fire was reported at 4 p.m. and burned through “ a little less than two acres,” he said.

Departments from West Paris, Paris, Norway, Greenwood, Sumner and Bethel joined Woodstock to extinguish the blaze. Most cleared the scene by 8 p.m.

There were no injuries, the chief said.

The Maine Forest Service is expected to return Tuesday morning to investigate the cause.

“As of right now, the cause is unknown,” Hopps said.

