WOODSTOCK – Several fire departments knocked down a brush fire at the end of Curtis Hill Road Monday evening, according to Fire Chief Kyle Hopps.
The fire was reported at 4 p.m. and burned through “ a little less than two acres,” he said.
Departments from West Paris, Paris, Norway, Greenwood, Sumner and Bethel joined Woodstock to extinguish the blaze. Most cleared the scene by 8 p.m.
There were no injuries, the chief said.
The Maine Forest Service is expected to return Tuesday morning to investigate the cause.
“As of right now, the cause is unknown,” Hopps said.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: It’s OK to acknowledge good news
-
Uncategorized
Looking Back on May 26
-
Sun Spots
Readers ask how to return stimulus checks sent to deceased relatives
-
Dear Abby
Sister is jealous of the happy life woman made for herself
-
Horoscope
Taurus: Make a change in your life that will lift your spirits