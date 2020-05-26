PARIS – A Dixfield man was sentenced in Oxford County Superior Court last week to serve four years of a six-year sentence for unlawful sexual contact with a 10-year-old in 2018.

Alan Hubbell, 31, was convicted of the charge in late 2019, but the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on a second charge of gross sexual assault.

According to a sentencing memorandum by defense attorney Jeffrey Wilson, Hubbell filed a motion for a new trial. However, while the motion was pending, Hubbell and the state reached a deal where Hubbell would dismiss his motion for a new trial in exchange for a six-year sentence with two years suspended, followed by four years of probation.

His probation would include sex offender treatment, a substance abuse evaluation, no use or possession of illegal drugs or use of alcohol in excess, and no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

Detective Michael Chavez of the Maine State Police wrote in his arrest report that on Dec. 14, 2018, he received information from a school that a student had disclosed they had been sexually abused by Hubbell. According to arrest report, Hubbell admitted to touching the victim several times.

[email protected]

« Previous