DIXFIELD — Volunteers interested in improving McGouldrick Park on Dix Avenue are being sought by selectmen.

Board Chairwoman Norene Clarke, speaking by teleconference at the May 18 board meeting, said she’d like to see a McGouldrick Park Beautification Committee present ideas to return the area “to some of its former glory. People who would like to see it returned to a time when they had playground equipment up there.”

Selectman Norm Mitchell said, “I think with everybody being home, you might actually get somebody who’d be willing to serve on a committee to come up with ideas, to do something.”

“You’re right,” Clarke said. “They’d have more time to hang around with their family.”

Selectman Ricky Davis added, “I think we should at least get some picnic tables up there, some benches, so it gives people a place to sit down.”

As for money for improvements, Selectman Peter Holman said he believes there is about $10,000 available for the park improvements, with $2,000 added to it every year.

Anyone interested in serving is asked to contact the Town Office at 562-8151.

In other business, the annual town meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, in the Community Room at Dirigo High School.

“What happens if we’re not able to meet at that date?” Selectman Montel Kennedy asked.

Town Manager Dustin Starbuck said there are a couple options.

The Legislature passed a law that basically said, “If we don’t have a town meeting, or anything like that, last year’s budget applies,” Starbuck said.

“I’ve also looked at some alternative plans if things become more restrictive, whether it be to have the town meeting at the football field and have everyone socially distanced there,” he said. “Only problem with that if it becomes rain.”

Starbuck said he remains hopeful they’ll be able to hold the meeting.

“At this point, I don’t have a good backup plan, though it’s something I’m looking to and trying to see what would work for us,” Starbuck said.

Starbuck announced that selectmen chose longtime Dixfield Fire Chief Scott Dennett as Dixfield’s Distinguished Citizen. He was one of four nominees.

