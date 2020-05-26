LEWISTON — “What God Looks for in Our Lives,” a new book by Chloe Jon Paul, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. In order to cultivate a more spiritual and fulfilling lifestyle, Paul details how to implement healthy daily habits such as prayer and reflections of gratitude.

Readers are encouraged to look to biblical and religious figures, both saints and sinners, for inspiration and encouragement. Periodically inserting anecdotes from the author’s own life, she creates a guideline for following God’s intended path for His children.

Paul has been involved in charity and humanitarian efforts such as serving as lead facilitator for the Alternatives to Violence Project, state representative for the National Family Caregiver’s Association and a coordinator for the Good Samaritan Project at her church.

She is a recipient of the Fulbright Fellowship Seminars Abroad Award to South Africa and held the title of Ms. Maryland Senior America 2003. She is a world traveler and has been to all seven continents.

“What God Looks for in Our Lives” is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $10. For more information, go to the online bookstore at www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: