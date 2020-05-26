LEWISTON — Police said dispatchers were called Monday night reporting possible gunshots fired in the area of 230 Bartlett St.
Lt. David St. Pierre said Tuesday several of the callers said the noise they heard shortly before 11 p.m. may have been fireworks, not gunshots.
Police who were dispatched to the scene searched the area “and were unable to find any obvious signs there were actual gunshots fired (shell casings, obvious damage. etc.,)” according to St. Pierre.
“We did find a vehicle had a broken window and are investigating the possibility the window could have been struck by a bullet,” he said. But police were unsure whether the damage to the vehicle might be linked to the reports of possible gunshots because there were no casings found nor damage obviously or confirmed to have been created by a bullet or projectile, he said.
