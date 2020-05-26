LEWISTON — Lewiston playwright and children’s book author Paul Baribault had his newest book, “Our Brilliant Eternity,” published on Amazon in March. It is his first work of nonfiction and joins four of his children’s books already available in that website’s Books section.

At its center, “Our Brilliant Eternity” is about, as stated on the book’s cover, “… the soul’s climb toward Enlightenment, and how the Earth is a Schoolroom, not a courtroom, in our journey.” It is sometimes humorous, quietly assertive, occasionally challenging.

It joins other inspired books by recent Christian writers and clergy currently riding the surge of reform, that gives this traditional faith a more tender and appealing image – affirming that a place in Heaven is, in the end, every soul’s destiny, though the calendar for that arrival may differ for everyone. The author hopes this promise of our soul’s beautiful journey will engage every reader, and help eliminate afterlife fears and old forms, because the book represents his lifelong search for the truth about who we are and, in the most inclusive sense for every Faith, what our common destiny is.

To learn more about the book, people are encouraged to visit www.ourbrillianteternity.com. On that site also is a Share page where visitors are encouraged to post some of their own spiritual experiences, such as visitation dreams that lifted seasons of grief over a deceased family member or friend; believed encounters with angelic beings; and NDEs as they are known, Near Death Experiences, that they or someone they know have had.

