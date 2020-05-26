FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is offering tuition-free Early College courses to eligible high school students in Maine this summer. Early College is a program through a partnership with the Maine Department of Education that allows high school and home-schooled students to earn college credits and initiate a college transcript while still in high school.

The program at Farmington waives the tuition for May, summer and August courses totaling up to eight credits. Most UMF online courses are two to four credits.

Summer session classes generally begin June 22; August session classes begin Aug. 3. For course descriptions and additional details, visit https://www.umf.maine.edu/admissions-aid/early-college-courses/.

While tuition is free, there is a unified fee for instruction-related technologies, including online access to resources in the university’s Mantor Library. The fee structure is $90 for one to six credits, $179.50 for seven to 11 credits.

For more information, contact Clarissa Thompson, associate professor and UMF Early College campus coordinator, at [email protected]

