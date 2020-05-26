GARDINER — The Early Evening Show with Mike Miclon will be presented online by Johnson Hall on the first Saturday of each month via live stream until coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The Early Evening Show, Mike Miclon’s spoof of a late night talk show, will be live over the internet for an epic evening of hilarious comedy, incredible music and wild improvisations.

Each show will feature physical comedian, Jason Tardy, mad jugglers, Shane & Collin Miclon and the host, funny man, Mike Miclon, live on stage, along with dynamic folk-duo, Oren Robinson & April Reed-Cox (AKA the Early Evening Show Orchestra), Fritz Grobe of Diet Coke and Mentos fame and other guests from around the world via satellite. Audience members will be able to watch the show from the comfort and safety of their own homes, but will still be able to interact with the show through the Livestream chat, Facebook and text throughout the evening.

The Early Evening Show, created in Buckfield, Maine’s Oddfellow Theater in 1998, is the longest-running live variety show in Maine and now will actually be on the air. The Bangor Daily News called the show “a seamless, hilarious production” and CBS Sunday Morning called it “must-see reality.” The show comes complete with a band, guest interviews, improv commercials and big finales, and a guest spot from the Buckfield Department of Tourism.

The performance will be filmed live at Johnson Hall and broadcast over the internet to all who have the ticket link. Each unique link will be sent out through email on the day of the show to ticket holders.

Each ticket purchased covers a household. Each show will be roughly 90 minutes. Show time is 7 p.m. and the location will be the living room. For tickets and information, visit the Johnson Hall at www.johnsonhall.org.

filed under: