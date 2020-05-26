NEW VINEYARD — A local man was arrested Sunday, accused of breaking into a home on Anson Valley Road and choking a person inside.

Wilfred A. Daggett, 41, of New Vineyard was charged with burglary and assault, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

Deputy Brian McCormick responded to a report of an assault at 8:07 a.m., Nichols said.

The burglary charge was elevated to a Class B felony, Nichols said, “because the offender allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat after forcing his way into the home, Nichols said.

The two knew each other, he said.

Daggett was taken to Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington and posted $500 bail to be released.

A conviction for burglary is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. A conviction for assault is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

