- Alger M. Aleck, 37, Mexico, operating under the influence, manslaughter, 9:25 p.m. May 21 in Rumford, Rumford Police Department.
- Joshua M. Burkey, 35, Gray, assault, operating under the influence, eluding an officer, aggravated driving to endanger, speeding 30-plus mph over limit, operating without a license, 9:35 p.m. May 23 in West Paris, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Joshua M. Burkey, 35, Gray, failing to stop for an officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, driving to endanger, 11:11 p.m. May 23 in West Paris, Paris Police Department.
- Lindsay E. Clark, 39, Norway, furnishing liquor to minor, violating condition of release, 11:32 p.m. May 22 in Norway, Norway Police Department.
- Dana H. Enman Sr., 68, Otisfield, violation of protective order, 6:44 p.m. May 21 in Otisfield, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Connor T. Heaward, 24, Oxford, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence assault, 12:14 a.m. May 25 in Oxford, Oxford Police Department.
- Daniel R. Irish, 45, Andover, aggravated assault, 3:13 p.m. May 24 in Andover, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Alexander Ojeda, 39, Bethel, criminal threatening, aggravated assault, 5:19 p.m. May 25 in Bethel, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- James W. Rittal, 21, Gilead, violating condition of release, 1:59 p.m. May 20 in Gilead, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Paula J. Sanborn, 48, Bethel, domestic violence assault, violating condition of release, 10:47 a.m. May 19 in Bethel, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Alex H. Sprague, 27, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, 6:24 p.m. May 25 in Norway, Norway Police Department.
- Jason S. York, 39, Bethel, unlawful possession of oxycodone, priors, violation condition of release 12:04 a.m. May 21 in Bethel, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
