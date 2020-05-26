LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library will begin curbside pick-up for materials starting Wednesday, June 3.

Materials may be requested/reserved by calling 207-897-3631, emailing [email protected], or online through the library’s catalog, https://treat.biblionix.com by logging into patron’s account. Phone and email requests need to be as specific as possible. There will be a limit of five items per account. A staff member will call to set up an appointment for pick-up. Returned materials are to be placed in the book drop.

Times for pick-up are as follows: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday; 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Inter-library loans are not available until further notice. All nonresident library accounts will have the expiration date extended by 11 weeks to compensate for the time the library was shut down. Regular overdue notices will resume Saturday June 6, but no late fees will accrue until further notice.

For several years now, June has been “Food for Fines” month, when nonperishable food was accepted instead of money. The library staff is asking everyone to donate to their local food bank/pantry this year.

The summer reading program for 2020, “Imagine Your Story,” begins Saturday, June 20. Every book or 30 minutes read has a cloud added to Castle in the Clouds. The more clouds, the more donated to the The Tri-town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard. Pick up a summer reading take-home kit through curbside pick-up. Kits are available for ages 0 to 12 and 12 to 18.

Check out online programming on Facebook. Patrons can travel at 1 p.m. Tuesdays with the Armchair Traveler Game. Online Story Time is held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Art therapy is held at 3 p.m. Thursdays.

Check on Fridays, June 5 and 12, for the supplies needed for Crafternoons. At noon Saturdays, June 6 and 13, the instructional Crafternoon video will be posted.

At noon Saturday, June 20, the library will post the Summer Reading Kick-Off video that will tell about “Imagine Your Story!” At noon Saturday, June 27, visit the virtual escape room, “The Hero’s Journey!” On Friday, June 26, look out for a Story Cube Writing Prompt at 2 p.m. that will help “Imagine Your Story!”

For more information, call the library at 207-897-3631.

« Previous

Next »