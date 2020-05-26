DURHAM, New Hampshire — The following area students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham Saturday, May 16, during a virtual celebration. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. Students are graduated only after the Registrar’s Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined.

Bridget Bailey, Fryeburg, BA degree in psychology.

Joshua Furgeson, Topsham, BSME degree in mechanical engineering.

Abigayle Bates, Auburn, BS degree in health management and policy.

Noah Perron, Auburn, BSIT degree in information technology.

Olivia Marquis, Durham, MS degree in occupational therapy.

Ethan Letourneau, Minot, cum laude, BS degree in finance.

Keaton McEvoy, New Gloucester, BSENSC degree in ecosystems.

Carla Boyle-Wight, Newry, BM degree in music education.

Alexander Bunnell, Wilton, cum laude, BS degree in marketing.

Rebecca Link, Kents Hill, BA degree in communication.

Nathalie St. Pierre, Readfield, magna cum laude, BS degree in finance.

Sierra Hoes, Industry, magna cum laude, BS degree in biology.

Hannah Duperry, Oakland, summa cum laude, BS degree in neuroscience and behavior.

Jessica Hosea, Oakland, summa cum laude, BS degree in neuroscience and behavior.

« Previous

Next »