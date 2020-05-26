BOSTON, Massachusetts — Northeastern University has recognized students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year. The following area students were recently named to the dean’s list for the spring semester:

Emily Burke, Auburn, majoring in behavioral neuroscience.

Olivia DuBois, Auburn, majoring in engineering.

Steven Hammerton, Lisbon, majoring in biology.

Clayton Manchester, Raymond, majoring in mechanical engineering.

Dylan Miller, Raymond, majoring in chemical engineering/biochemistry

To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Saint Anselm College student Caroline Condon of Brownfield, a nursing major in the class of 2023, has been accepted into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national honor society for first-year success, for the 2019-2020 academic year.

To be eligible for invitation, students must be enrolled full-time at an institution with an active chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta and have a 3.5 grade point average or higher in their first semester or first year.

« Previous

Next »