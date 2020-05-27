PORTLAND — On a weekend in which the Diocese of Portland announced that Maine parishes would start to open their doors in June, Bishop Robert Deeley shared another development with those watching his live-streamed Mass from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on May 24.

“When we began this Mass back in March, it very quickly became evident that there were some periodic problems with its transmission,” the bishop said. ”I think that your ability to participate has gotten better over the weeks. The staff at the cathedral has worked very hard to improve our experience of this Mass. We are now able to send it out via fiber-optic cable, and we have installed new cameras to make it possible to bring the picture closer to the altar.”

The bishop thanked the benefactors who volunteered to help fund the improvements and the staff for their efforts in enhancing the experience, one that will continue past the pandemic.

The bishop said the list of live-streamed Masses will continue despite the limited re-opening of churches for daily and Sunday Masses. He has left the dispensation from attending Sunday Mass in place for now.

For more information, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/live-streamed-masses or www.portlanddiocese.org/content/maine-parishes-offer-indoor-public-masses-restrictions-place-starting-june-1#.

