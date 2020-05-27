There is nothing easier and less time consuming than a crock pot dinner. When I lived in Maine my crock pot sat on a shelf in the basement! What was I thinking? Was it the trek down the stairs to get the thing, which must have been the issue since I rarely used it?

Now in California my daughters re-introduced me to crock pot cooking with a lovely gleaming silvery version of the tried and true household appliance. Armed with a cookbook that I found for $4.98 downtown I have recipes to keep me busy…for 700 days, or says the cookbook!

Here is a recipe that I enjoyed last week and you will too! It reminds me of summer and that is always a good thing. Bon Appetit!

BBQ Beef

Ingredients:

3 pound boneless chuck roast

1 cup BBQ sauce

½ cup apricot preserves

1/ 3 cup chopped green peppers

1 small onion chopped

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons brown sugar

Prepare:

1. Cut roast into quarters. Place in greased slow cooker.

2.Combine BBQ sauce, preserves, green peppers, onion, mustard and brown sugar, pour over roast.

3.Cover and cook for 6-8 hours on low.

4. Remove roast and cut up into thin slices, return to crock pot and cook 20-30 more minutes.

5. Serve over rice or in hearty sub buns.

