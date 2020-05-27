Students awarded scholarships

SOUTH PARIS — The American Legion Auxiliary has presented three scholarships this year, each worth $200.

Olivia Rowe, who is planning to attend Thomas College, is the recipient of the Girl State scholarship; MacKenzie Truman, who is going to the University of Tampa, was awarded the Marion Millett scholarship; and Shaelyn Hanscom, who will be attending James Madison University, has been awarded the Unit $200 scholarship.

Together, they did almost 400 hours of community service.

The South Paris VFW Auxiliary has awarded scholarships in the amount of $300 to Kyle Willis, who is going to UMaine, and to Rachel Newcomb, who is going to the University of Rhode Island.

Together, they did more than 350 hours of community service.

