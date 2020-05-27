FARMINGTON — The Farmington Town Office will be reopening to the public on Monday, June 1.

Regular office hours will be resumed. (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The lobby will be limited to five customers and social distancing must be observed.

The office will be cleaned/sanitized regularly, and hand sanitizer will be available for customer use. It is recommended that customers wear face coverings for their protection and that of town employees.

It is expected to be very busy the first few weeks, so you may have to wait in line. The drop box will still be available for citizens who do not want to come into the building or would prefer to drop off their transactions. Information may be mailed to the Town of Farmington, 153 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Staff will be available to answer phones, but due to high call volume citizens may get the voicemail. Please leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible. Apologies are given for any inconvenience. The Town Office number is 778-6539. Staff can be contacted via email. Visit www.farmington-maine.org for email addresses.

The Police Department lobby will also be re-opening to the public on June 1. It will be limited to one customer in order to observe social distancing. The Police Department can also be contacted through the non-emergency number at 778-6311. In case of emergency, call 911.

The Farmington Transfer Station will remain open during its regular hours; however, the Swap Shop will remain closed until further notice. Residents using the facility are required to maintain social distancing, and face coverings are recommended. Please be understanding while efforts are made to maintain services but reduce exposure to employees and citizens.

The Public Works Garage (778-2191), Community Center (778-3464) and Sewer Department (778-4712) offices will remain closed to the public, but citizens are encouraged to call with questions or concerns.

Citizens also have several options for conducting municipal business online. For information about them, call 778-6539. Options include:

To re-register a vehicle, go to www.farmington-maine.org/motor-vehicle-registration and click the Rapid Renewal link. The old registration, insurance card and mileage are needed.

To re-register ATV, boats and for hunting and fishing licenses, visit https://www.maine.gov/ifw/. Scroll part way down the page to find “Information for Your Maine Outdoor Adventure” and there are links to buy hunting and fishing license, register an ATV or boat, etc. The old license and a printer are needed. For more information call 778-6539.

To request an absentee ballot, visit www.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl, call 778-6539 or email the Town Clerk at [email protected]

