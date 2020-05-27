- William H. Shackford Jr., 20, Saco, aggravated assault, in Rangeley on May 20, personal recognizance bail, Rangeley Police Department.
- Ryan M. Nuzzo, 32, Farmington, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence reckless conduct, in Farmington, May 21, Wilton Police Department.
- Wilfred A. Daggett, 41, New Vineyard, burglary, assault, in Rangeley, May 24, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
