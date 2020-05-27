Apple Valley

Wednesday, May 20 Ladies League results: A Flight: Gross — Jo Albert 43; Net — Jan Davis 32; B Flight: Gross — Pauline Paradis 50; Net — Kait Gallagher 28; C Flight: Gross — Jackie Goulet 60; Net — Linda Boucher 33; Overall: 50/50 — Nancy Manley.

Martindale

Monday, May 25 results: 0-9 handicap: Gross — Jeff Cole 69 2. Jace Pearson 72; Net — 1. Bobby Myers 77/69 1. Paul Robinson 78/69; 10+ handicap: Gross — 1. Bob Bowie 83 1. Jason Dolley 83; Net — 1. Brody Artes 83/66 2. Matt Carroll 93/67; Two-ball: Gross — 1. Jace Pearson/Kelly Cates 64 2. Andrew Slattery/Jeff Cole 66 3. Jace Pearson/Matt Ouellette 67 4. Ryan Wilkins/Jason Rousseau 70 4. Matt Myrick/Nate Gould 70; Net — 1. Brody Artes/Joe Burnham 76/61 2. Jace Pearson/Matt Carroll 74/62 2. Kelly Cates/Matt Carroll 74/62 4. Matt Gallagher/Dave Luce 71/63 4. Matt Ouellette/Matt Carroll 75/63; Skins: Gross — Jace Pearson No. 9, Moe Morin No. 11, Dave Luce No. 15, Bob Bowie No. 17; Net — Jason Ward No. 2.

Sunday, May 24 individual results: 0-9 handicap: Gross — 1. Brian Bilodeau 71 2. Jeff Cole 74 3. Jace Pearson 75 4. Roger Densmore 77; Net — 1. Scott Lever 79/72 1. Rocky Myer 76/72 3. Kelly Cates 79/73 3. Matt Ouellette 77/73; 10+ handicap: Gross — 1. Nick Hogan 81 2. Jason Dolley 87 2. Russ Scudder 87; Net — 1. Matt Gallagher 83/72 1. Matt Carroll 98/72; Skins: Gross — Brian Bilodeau No. 2, Ashley Fifield No. 3, Brian Bilodeau No. 7, Jeff Cole No. 15 and No. 18

Saturday, May 23 results: Individual: 0-9 handicap: Gross — 1. Peter Ashton 74 2. Jeff Cole 76 2. Brian Bilodeau 76; Net — 1. Kelly Cates 76/70 2. Matt Myrick 78/73 2. Rocky Myers 77/73; 10+ handicap: Gross — 1. Justin Murphy 85 2. Jonathan Grant 88; Net — 1. Jordy Knoren 103/71 2. Matt Carroll 98/72; White Tees: Net — Ernie Ashton 79/73; Four ball (One best gross/one best net): Net — 1. Jake Nicely/Rocky Myers/Nick Marchant/Jeff Cole -6 2. Jim Piper/Matt Simard/Terry Ricker/Tim Jordan -5 3. Paul Robin/Tim Fitzgerald/Brian Bilodeau/Matt Simard -3; Skins: Gross — Craig Chapman No. 6, Terry Ricker No. 9 Brian Bilodeau No. 12, Craig Chapman No. 13; Net — Ernie Ashton No. 3, Justin Murphy No. 7, Nick Hogan No. 8, Chip Morrison No. 18.

Friday, May 22 point quota results: 1. Jace Pearson+6 1. Claude Heutz +6 3. Chip Morrison +5 4. Bobby Myers +4 5. Matt Gallagher +2 6. Matt Carroll +1 6. Steve Shugars +1; Skins: Gross — Ashley Fifield No. 1, Jace Pearson No. 2, John Collins No. 5, Dave Luce No. 15, Matt Greenleaf No. 16, Bobby Myers No. 18; Net — Doug Craib No. 3, Claude Heutz No. 6, Justin Marchant No. 8, Matt Carroll No. 9, Neil Mayo No. 12, Chip Morrison No. 14.

Poland Spring

Monday, May 25 ABCD Scramble results: 1. Larry Ross/Sharon Fasulo/Vic Gaudreau/Dot Meagher 59 2. Mike Labbe/Greg Gagnier/Reggie Gammon/Diana Poliquin 62 3. Robert Wood/Rick Meagher/Susan Poulin/Cindy Halliday 63 3. Steven Piper/Allen Gendreau/Luvon Nash/Sylvia Leblanc 63; Skins: Gross — Larry Ross/Sharon Fasulo/Vic Gaudreau/Dot Meagher No. 9, Janet Nelson/Tom Smith/Sandi Piper/David Venne No. 13.

Sunday, May 24 Point Quota results: 1. Jack Conway +2 1. Luvon Nash +2 3. Rafael Barajas +1 4. Joe Bruno 0 4. Peter Godin 0 6. Dan Bottenot -1 6. Ron Herbert -1; Skins: Net — Edwin Piirainen No. 2, Tom Laprino No. 4, Luvon Nash No. 5 and No. 17.

Saturday, May 23 Point Quota results: 1. Diana Poliquin +2 2. Dick McCann 0 3. Michelle Bates -1 3. Steven Piper -1 3. Gil Poliquin -1 6. Brian Briggs -2 6. Steven Roy -2 6. Stann Tetenman -2; Skins — Gil Poliquin No. 7 and No. 12, Diana Poliquin No. 8, Dick McCann No. 11, Lisa Laliberte No. 13.

Springbrook

Monday, May 25 Memorial Day Scramble results: Gross — Joe Mertzel/Jeff Mertzel/Dick Therrien/Keith Ross 60; Net — 1. Don Flanagan/Vicki Flanagan/Trevor Flanagan/Abby Flanagan 51.5 2. Trevor Murphy/Debbie Murphy/Chris Howard/Steve Poulin 57; Pins: No. 2 — Brandon Marcotte 22’2″ No. 8 — 1. Mike Godin 18’7″ 1. Ken Carver 18’7″ No. 13 — Steve Poulin 24′ No. 15 — Abby Flanagan 2’9″.

Sunday, May 24 two-ball blind draw: Gross — 1. Gerry Laroche/Trevor Flanagan 68 2. Sid Cohen/Ray Roy 71; Net — 1. Brian Henderson/Bill Crane 64 1. Dan Parent/Matt Sullivan 64; Pins: No. 2 — Don Flanagan 8’7″ No. 8 — Trevor Flanagan 11’7″ No. 13 — John Pleau 4’10” No. 15 — Dale Williams 33’6″; Skins: Gross — Brandon Marcotte No. 8, mark Susi No. 9, Sid Cohen No. 13, No. 14 and No. 17; Net — Keith Ross No. 1, Mark Susi No. 9. Matt Sullivan No. 10 and No. 13, Ken Carver No. 16.

Saturday, May 23 two-ball blind draw results: Gross — 1. Brian Henderson/Jeff Mertzel 70 2. Bong Adil/Brandon Marcotte 72 3. Ron Leeman/Gerry Laroche 74; Net — 1. Matt Beckim/Don Flanagan 63 1. Rick Carleton/John Murphy 63 3. Tom Tiner/Scott Bubier 65; Pins: No. 2 — Claire Carpentier 15′ No. 8 — Ken Carver 9’7″ No. 13 — Bill Crane 8’4″ No. 15 — John Murphy 8′.5″; Skins: Gross — Trent Murphy No. 1, No. 3 and No. 10, Don Flanagan No. 5, Ken Carver No. 7, Trevor Flanagan No. 12, Jeff Mertzel No. 14, John Murphy No. 15, Dick Therrien No. 17.

