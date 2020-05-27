FARMINGTON — Matthew Foster was supposed to graduate on Saturday, May 16, from Thomas College in Waterville with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) and an overall grade point average of 3.97. When the ceremony got canceled because of COVID-19, he and his family found a way to celebrate that will be cherished forever.

Foster is Farmington’s Parks and Recreation Director. He had already dealt with a number of changes in the past year. His assistant director resigned and a new one had to be hired. His wife Natasha gave birth to their fourth child six months ago while he was in the midst of his studies.

Then the coronavirus reached Maine. Schools, businesses and municipal buildings were shuttered in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. Foster and his staff went to work to put together new programs that could be accessed online.

It’s not surprising that he came up with a new way to celebrate his achievements.

The entire family dressed up, with Foster sporting a suit. Foster, his wife Natasha, and their children Kaira Foster, 10, Luke Foster, 8, Mark Foster, 5, and Annika Foster, 6 months old, then hiked up French Mountain in Rome, a little less than a mile-loop hike.

“I did actually hike in my J. Crew suit, mostly just because I thought it would be kind of fun to do the hike in it,

he said in a recent email. “Also, when else would I ever have a chance or reason to hike to the top of a mountain in a suit? My wife and kids thought it was so much fun to hike in their dress clothes as well!”

French Mountain is a great little hike and has beautiful views overlooking the Belgrade Lakes and Central Maine area, Foster said.

“The weather was perfect, and the sun was setting, making it a moment that we will cherish forever,” he said. “I know many people are disappointed with not being able to have a traditional graduation this year, but COVID-19 has given us all the perfect opportunity to do something special…something unique, that we will never forget.

“I don’t regret 2020 being my year to graduate. People are so much more resilient than they know, and sometimes it takes going through extremely difficult times to learn just how strong you are.

“My 2020 accomplishments may not be celebrated in a way that I had originally thought, but I do know…I am very thankful for the experience I have had.”

“I know there are a lot of graduates who are pretty bummed this spring; hopefully they are finding unique ways to celebrate!” Natasha said in a Facebook post on the Franklin Journal Facebook page. “I would love to hear about some of the other creative things people are doing,” Natasha said in a recent post on the Franklin Journal Facebook page.

“How will you choose to celebrate? Stay positive, be resilient!” Matthew exclaimed.

filed under: