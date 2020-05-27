UPDATE: Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that the state is is postponing the full reopening of restaurants for dine-in services in Androscoggin, Cumberland and York counties.

Dine-in service was scheduled to begin June 1 but the new reopening date has not been set yet. Restaurants will be able to offer outside service.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Mills said she is encouraging local governments to close streets to traffic to give restaurants room to expand outside.

Retail stores can open statewide June 1.

Maine reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Wednesday, with Gov. Janet Mills scheduled to join state health officials who will discuss the new cases and update the state’s re-opening plan at an afternoon briefing.

After a spike in cases last week related in part to an outbreak at Cape Memory Care, a home in Cape Elizabeth for dementia patients, the daily increase in case numbers has slowed as the state expands its testing capabilities and ability to trace positive cases.

Mills will join Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director at 2 p.m. for an update on the state’s reopening plans. Wednesday’s case numbers showed an increase of 39 people who had recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 1,357. Active cases declined by 13 since Tuesday, to 699. Overall cases stood at 2,137 on Wednesday, with 81 total deaths.

The new numbers come on the heels of Tuesday’s announcement of Maine CDC plans to hire 125 more full-time employees for contact tracing of COVID-19, adding to the 30 who are doing the work now.

Contact tracing has been used by public health officials for millennia to combat diseases like tuberculosis, smallpox and, more recently, the Ebola virus. It involves identifying both people who have contracted the virus and those who might have come into contact with those individuals during their infectious period.

Once a list of contacts is built, those people are then called and told to quarantine for 14 days. Even the smallest disruption of transmission goes a long way to preventing exponential spread.

Currently, the Maine CDC has a team of 30 contact tracers – up from 15 from before the coronavirus pandemic – but has begun adding more. Maine Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said the state’s goal is to hire a diverse group, particularly in light of the racial disparity in COVID-19 cases. Including the volunteers, Maine could have 205 individuals working on contact tracing, which is line with experts’ recommendations of 15 per 100,000 people.

She estimated that the cost to boost contact tracing would be about $7.5 million and would come entirely from federal coronavirus relief funds provided to the state.

The traditional kickoff to summer – Memorial Day weekend – is now in the rearview mirror, but the Mills administration is still determining how to handle tourist season. Many businesses make-or-break time is during tourist season, but travel and congregating in large crowd is one of the key ways the disease has spread.

Shah said Tuesday that he was encouraged by the behaviors he saw over the holiday period.

“In my goings out over the weekend … what we saw was remarkable compliance,” he said, referring to people maintaining physical distancing and wearing face coverings when appropriate. “I think it speaks a lot to the fact that people want to do what’s best for their community.”

Shah did acknowledge that “not everyone is going to want to be on board.”

“The No. 1 question we can all ask other people … is not so much what they believe but why? What would it take for someone to come around to the idea that this is a serious concern?”

Lambrew said the state’s approach to enforcing the guidelines has been to remind people that this is a public health crisis and “violations put people in imminent risk.” She said the state is always looking at whether to adjust its guidelines, including the 14-day quarantine required for out-of-state visitors, but absent treatment or a vaccine, there are “not that many good alternatives.”

