The National Women’s Soccer League on Wednesday became the first U.S. team sport to announce a specific date for its return from the pandemic shutdown, unveiling a month-long tournament in greater Salt Lake City starting June 27.

All nine teams will compete in the Challenge Cup and play four matches apiece, followed by elimination games, though it remains unclear how many of the league’s marquee players from the U.S. World Cup squad will participate.

Every player in the league was given the option of opting out of the tournament, multiple people close to the situation, and at least five national team players were not sold on the plan to return so soon during a global health crisis.

“As our country begins to safely reopen and adjust to our collective new reality, and with the enthusiastic support of our players, owners, as well as our new and current commercial partners, the NWSL is thrilled to bring professional soccer back to the United States,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a written statement. “This exciting month-long tournament will showcase our league’s talented players and provide our fans the type of world-class entertainment they’ve come to expect from the NWSL.”

Practices and most matches, including the quarterfinals, will take place at a soccer training center in Herriman, Utah. The semifinals and July 26 final will move to Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. No spectators will be allowed to attend.

CBS will show the tournament opener and final. All other matches will appear on CBS’s digital platform.

In addressing health concerns, the league said it will create an “NWSL Village” to “control as much of the environment as possible.”

In organizing the tournament, the league was in regular communication with the NWSL Players Association.

“The NWSLPA, working closely alongside NWSL, is excited to provide players the opportunity to return to sport, while also securing compensation and other necessities to make sure players’ concerns, feedback and safety are at the forefront of all conversations,” NWSLPA executive directors Yael Averbuch and Brooke Elby said in a written statement. “As the plans for the tournament unfolded, it was our priority as the NWSLPA to protect our players, and we feel that NWSL shares those values.”

The U.S. national team’s players association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NWSL teams this week moved into the second phase of training with small-group workouts in their home markets. Starting Saturday, they will be allowed to conduct full practices, subject to local government guidelines.

The NWSL regular season was to have started April 18. It is unclear whether the league will start the regular season later this summer or this fall.

The NHL on Tuesday announced plans to finish the 2019-20 season with 24-team playoffs, though the dates and locations remain unresolved. Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the NBA have yet to announce their returns, though both MLS and the NBA have proposed housing all teams at Disney resorts in Orlando, Florida, and playing games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

