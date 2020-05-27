AUBURN – Rolande Y. Poliquin, 94, passed away on May 26, 2020 at Clover Manor in Auburn. She was born Jan. 11, 1926 to Antonio and Alphonsine Valle Laliberte.Rolande attended Saints Peter and Paul Parochial School and Lewiston High School. She worked for many years at Lincoln’s Department Store.She married the love of her life, Milio J. Poliquin Sr., in 1948 at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. Together they raised two sons. She worked for many years alongside her husband as a bookkeeper and clerk at Poliquin’s Jewelers and Opticians, and later from their home doing watch and clock repair into their elder years.They loved to travel in New England and Canada. One of their favorite spots for a lost weekend was Boothbay Harbor. Rolande loved to cook, knit, and crochet. Many of her homemade creations were donated to friends and local organizations. She loved children and always said they made her heart happy.Together with Milio, they made their cottage by the lake in Otisfield a warm and cozy home. She always said “life by the lake was a bit of heaven”. Milio loved to hear Rolande sing and she obliged often. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends, and neighbors.She is survived by her son, Meo Poliquin and wife Deborah of Viera, Fla., daughter-in-law, Rhonda Poliquin of Denmark; granddaughter, Mia Poliquin Pross and husband James of Auburn, and grandchildren, Jennifer Poliquin and Jeff Poliquin; great-grandchildren include Clover Pross, Brittany Packard, and Evan Poliquin; great-great-grandchildren include Kaiden and Keigan; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 58 years and now together again; son, Robert; sister, Muriel Gastonguay; special niece, Diane Parent; and her wonderful German Shepherd, Wolfie.Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.comThe family would like to express their gratitude to all her wonderful friends, neighbors at the lake, and the great staff at Clover Manor and Beacon Hospice.At this time, there are no services scheduled. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545 Donations in her memory may be made to theThompson LakeEnvironmental AssociationP.O. Box 25Oxford, ME 04270

