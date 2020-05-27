Charges

Lewiston

  • Muktar Aden, 21, of 22 Knox St., on charges of violating conditions of release, failure to stop, refusal to submit to arrest and leaving the scene of a car crash with property damage, 10:56 p.m. Tuesday on Bates Street.

Auburn

  • Tiffany Weston, 26, of 15 Blue Rock Road, Monmouth, on warrants charging theft, criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest and violating conditions of release, 2:36 p.m. Wednesday on Cedar Street.

Androscoggin County

  • Austin Simmons, 21, of 28 Prescott St., Lewiston, arrested by Maine State Police on warrants charging failure to appear in court, driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release, 9 a.m. Wednesday in Greene.

police logs
