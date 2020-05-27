Charges
Lewiston
- Muktar Aden, 21, of 22 Knox St., on charges of violating conditions of release, failure to stop, refusal to submit to arrest and leaving the scene of a car crash with property damage, 10:56 p.m. Tuesday on Bates Street.
Auburn
- Tiffany Weston, 26, of 15 Blue Rock Road, Monmouth, on warrants charging theft, criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest and violating conditions of release, 2:36 p.m. Wednesday on Cedar Street.
Androscoggin County
- Austin Simmons, 21, of 28 Prescott St., Lewiston, arrested by Maine State Police on warrants charging failure to appear in court, driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release, 9 a.m. Wednesday in Greene.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Hubert W. Clements
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Pauline (Chicoine) Coombs
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Debby Thomas
-
Obituaries
Obituary: John "Jack" Christopher Quinn III
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Frank (Mike) M. Walton Jr.