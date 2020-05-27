Starting June 3, Treat Memorial Library will begin curbside pick-up for materials. We are making every effort to prevent the library from becoming a source of transmission for COVID-19. Everyone’s cooperation and patience is needed and greatly appreciated. Thank you.

In order to check out materials through curbside, please observe the following:

1. NO in-person contact. NO ONE but staff enters the building.

2. Materials may be requested/reserved by telephone 897-3631, email [email protected], or online through the library’s catalog https://treat.biblionix.com by logging into your account. Phone and email requests need to be as specific as possible regarding selection of materials. We anticipate a rush at first and vague requests will be the last to get filled. There will be a limit of five items per account, which may change later.

3. Once staff has pulled and checked out the requested materials, a staff member will call to setup an appointment for pickup. Pickup will be by appointment ONLY. Appointments will be set in 15 minute increments. If for any reason you are unable to keep your appointment, please call the library to reschedule. Please let staff know who will be picking up the materials.

4. Patrons in cars: Park in the library’s front parking area. Remain in your car. Upon arrival, if you have a cellphone, call the library to alert staff. Have the library card ready to show through your closed window to the staff member to verify that you are authorized for pickup of materials. Have trunk open for the staff member to place the materials in. Remember – NO in-person contact.

5. Walking patrons: Take note of the markings on the walkway indicating six-foot increments and stand at least six feet from the library’s door. Upon arrival, if you have a cellphone, call the library to alert the staff or knock loudly and step back six feet. You should be wearing face covering for the safety of anyone else around you. Have the library card ready to show to verify you are authorized for pickup. Staff will place the materials in the container (crate) by the front door. Do NOT approach this container until the library door is completely closed. Remember – NO in-person contact.

6. Returning materials are to be placed in the book drop. Do NOT attempt to hand anything to the staff member.

7. Days/hours for pickup: Wed. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Thurs. 2 – 7 p.m., Sat. 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

We are sorry to have to inform you that Inter-Library Loans are not available until further notice. Also during curbside service we are unable to offer photocopying, faxing, scanning, or printing services. All non-resident library accounts will have the expiration date extended by eleven weeks to compensate for the time the library was completely shut down. Regular overdue notices will resume June 6, but no late fees will accrue until further notice.

For several years now June has been our “Food for Fines” month, where non-perishable food was accepted instead of money. Since we are unable to do this, we are asking everyone to donate directly to their local food bank/pantry. Their need is greater than ever. Thank you.

Our Summer Reading Program for 2020, Imagine Your Story, begins June 20th! Read books, make a difference, and get lost in imagination! For every book or 30 minutes you read, we add to our Castle in the Clouds! 1 book or 30 minutes read =1 cloud! You can also earn clouds for completing a summer challenge! Let’s see how many clouds we can fill the wall with this summer! The more clouds, the more we donate to The Tri-town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard. If you or your child would like to pick up a Summer Reading take home kit, please request one through curbside pick-up. Take home kits are available for ages 0-12 and 12-18. Stay tuned for info on tracking yo

Be sure to check out our online programming on Facebook. Even though many of us our sheltering in place at the moment, you can travel with us every Tuesday at 1 p.m. with our Armchair Traveler Game! With a roll of the dice, we will give you a place, date, compass direction, and the weather. The rest is up to you! Let us know where you are “traveling”!

Join us Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Online Story Time. Every week we’ll read aloud from one of our favorite picture books.

Being creative can be a wonderful outlet in these tough times. Join us Thursdays at 3 p.m. for Art Therapy Thursdays. Get ideas and inspiration for how to use art in positive ways!

Look out on Friday, June 5 and Friday, June 12 for the supplies you’ll need for Crafternoons. On Saturday, June 6th and Saturday, June 13th at noon, we’ll post our instructional Crafternoon video that will show you how to make crafts out of some things you may have around the house!

On Saturday, June 20 at noon, we will post our Summer Reading Kick-Off video that will tell you all you need to know about SRP: Imagine Your Story! On Saturday, June 27th at noon, check out our virtual escape room The Hero’s Journey! On Friday, June 26 , look out for a Story Cube Writing Prompt at 2 p.m. that will help you Imagine Your Story! Happy summer reading!

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

